Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Purus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $106.93 on Wednesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $75.74 and a twelve month high of $107.42. The company has a market cap of $780.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.16.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

