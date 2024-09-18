Purus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of QQQM stock opened at $194.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.08 and its 200-day moving average is $188.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $207.24.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
