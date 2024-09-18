Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 0.9% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.82% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 157,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 104,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 93,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NFTY opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $64.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

