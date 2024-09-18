Purus Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 114,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 42,316 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $59.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.93.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.