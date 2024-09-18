Purus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 3.8% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 62.9% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 59,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Waste Management Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $203.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

