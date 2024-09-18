Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,709,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,526 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.15% of Pulmonx worth $36,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pulmonx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Pulmonx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Pulmonx by 609.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pulmonx by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 834,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LUNG opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.63. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.97.
In other news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $38,567.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 203,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,398.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,765 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $38,567.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 203,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,398.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,586 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $30,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,535 shares of company stock worth $76,587 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pulmonx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.
Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
