Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Provident Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Provident Financial Price Performance

PROV stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.40.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Provident Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

