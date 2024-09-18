Prom Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $5.02 or 0.00008339 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $91.54 million and $1.50 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009157 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,186.77 or 1.00065800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013600 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.89297235 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $1,366,410.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

