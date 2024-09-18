Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CAO Rajiv Kumar Sells 10,000 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) CAO Rajiv Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $61,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,028.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Priority Technology Price Performance

Shares of PRTH opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $6.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $219.87 million during the quarter. Priority Technology had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%.

Institutional Trading of Priority Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Further Reading

