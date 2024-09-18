Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CAO Rajiv Kumar Sells 10,000 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) CAO Rajiv Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $61,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,028.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of PRTH opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $6.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.97.
Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $219.87 million during the quarter. Priority Technology had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.
