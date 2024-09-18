Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 24,800 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,673,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $22,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 2,711.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stratasys by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 33,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Stratasys by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SSYS. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Stratasys from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Stratasys stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.38 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

