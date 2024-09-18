Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 19,300 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.06% of Altria Group worth $44,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $788,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.
Altria Group Price Performance
MO opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $54.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.36%.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Altria Group
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.