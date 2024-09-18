Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 19,300 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.06% of Altria Group worth $44,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $788,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $54.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.36%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.