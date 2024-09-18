Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $27,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 49,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 19,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,492,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $329,134,000 after acquiring an additional 116,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $12,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

LOW stock opened at $256.76 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

