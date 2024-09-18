Primecap Management Co. CA Has $66.58 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.31% of Cameco worth $66,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $56.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 103.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

