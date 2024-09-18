Primecap Management Co. CA Has $58.75 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $58,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,669,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,266,000 after acquiring an additional 167,602 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $1,254,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in AMETEK by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AME. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

AMETEK stock opened at $168.57 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

