Primecap Management Co. CA Has $53.75 Million Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,986,680 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 244,920 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.72% of Southwestern Energy worth $53,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,926,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,276,000 after buying an additional 8,741,562 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968,002 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,007,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,598,000 after purchasing an additional 143,007 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3,468.3% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,360,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $76,543,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SWN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Our Latest Report on SWN

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.