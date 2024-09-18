Primecap Management Co. CA Has $103.77 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744,770 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 75,305 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $103,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,251 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Electronic Arts by 16.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,920,000 after acquiring an additional 833,492 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,283,539 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $596,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,185,476 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $583,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $469,011,000 after acquiring an additional 145,466 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.59 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $153.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.32, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,508 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

