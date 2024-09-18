Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,421,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872,160 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.74% of XPeng worth $120,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $41,993,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in XPeng by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,336,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,087,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,047,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 73.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 600,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 100.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEV opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

