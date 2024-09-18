Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$131.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$136.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

TSE:PD opened at C$89.87 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$67.46 and a 1 year high of C$109.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$95.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$94.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.85) by C$2.29. The firm had revenue of C$429.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.50 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 12.818314 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total transaction of C$530,779.18. In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total transaction of C$530,779.18. Also, Director David Williams sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.01, for a total value of C$350,035.00. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

