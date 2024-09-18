Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Shares Gap Up to $4.66

Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $5.02. Powerfleet shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 575,879 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Powerfleet in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Powerfleet alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Powerfleet

Powerfleet Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $572.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.68.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. Powerfleet had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Powerfleet, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powerfleet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Powerfleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerfleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.