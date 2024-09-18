Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Pool by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Pool by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.00.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $371.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.