Polymath One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,409.89 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 30.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $62.98 million and approximately $7,409.89 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded up 112.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00105552 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.05017083 USD and is down -25.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $5,713.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.