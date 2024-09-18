Pollux Coin (POX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $224,242.22

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.71 million and approximately $224,242.22 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000082 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 40,004,326 coins and its circulating supply is 40,004,878 coins. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,999,479.048126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.28192382 USD and is up 9.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

