Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Up to $12.00

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $12.31. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 16,568 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLRX. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised Pliant Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $447,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $126,131.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $447,487.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $804,530. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

