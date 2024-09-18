Plancorp LLC Reduces Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Plancorp LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bfsg LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.07.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $195.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $196.72.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

