Plancorp LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Plancorp LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,207,000 after acquiring an additional 348,936 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11,467.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 240,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 238,056 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6,023.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 152,282 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,731,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV opened at $127.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.60. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $127.81.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

