Plancorp LLC Purchases 43,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.82. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $108,860.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,177,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,254,373.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $48,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,265.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $108,860.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,177,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,254,373.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,867. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

