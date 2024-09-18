Plancorp LLC Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 126,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,690,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $108.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.64. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.06.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

