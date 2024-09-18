Plancorp LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $24,098,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $22,149,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $21,283,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Finally, Fox Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,100,000.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

SMLF stock opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.18. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.