Plancorp LLC Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $537,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 17,535,360.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,753,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,232,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $225.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.68. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The company has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.45.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,181,458. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

