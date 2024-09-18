Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (MHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 30th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

MHI stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $9.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $232,081.73. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,604,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,992,830.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 145,789 shares of company stock worth $1,359,405 over the last 90 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

