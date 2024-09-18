PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.25 Per Share

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from PHSC’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:PHSC opened at GBX 32.22 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. PHSC has a 1 year low of GBX 17.34 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 34.39 ($0.45). The firm has a market cap of £3.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, insider Stephen A. King sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.68), for a total value of £28,575 ($37,747.69). In related news, insider Stephen A. King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £4,375 ($5,779.39). Also, insider Stephen A. King sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £28,575 ($37,747.69). Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

