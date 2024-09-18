Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 26.65 ($0.35) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Phoenix Group Trading Down 1.5 %

LON PHNX opened at GBX 545.83 ($7.21) on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a one year low of GBX 436.40 ($5.76) and a one year high of GBX 581.22 ($7.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.72, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 549.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 523.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,957.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 500 ($6.61) to GBX 505 ($6.67) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 610.60 ($8.07).

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

