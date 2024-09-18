Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $7.50

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $8.03. Pharming Group shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 1,405 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Pharming Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.87 million, a PE ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.14.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

