Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Perimeter Solutions traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 66895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pennant Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 59.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 698,622 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,645,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 393,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 289,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Perimeter Solutions by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,117,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 200,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.41 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

