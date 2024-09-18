Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Perimeter Solutions traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 66895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.
Separately, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions
Perimeter Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.41 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
About Perimeter Solutions
Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.
Featured Stories
