Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $147.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.35. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $150.17.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.