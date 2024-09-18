Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 491 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,051,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6,834.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 946,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,634,000 after purchasing an additional 933,307 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 69,792 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,560,000 after purchasing an additional 38,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 253,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,557,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.25. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

