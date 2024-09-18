Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 416 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 911,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,553,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FLJP opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

