Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,623 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULST. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,823,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 335,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 944.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.46. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.07 and a 1 year high of $40.84.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

