Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $512,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 30.9% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average of $83.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

