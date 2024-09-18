Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSI. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 150,883 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

DSI opened at $106.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.76. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $107.95.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.