PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,201 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $98,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. TD Cowen dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

PEP opened at $176.87 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

