Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 747 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $910.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $897.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $862.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $808.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $397.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $540.23 and a 1 year high of $923.83.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

