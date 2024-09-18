Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $268,000 in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCS. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 361,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 278,353 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,840,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,750,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 695,502 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Trading Up 0.6 %

Barclays stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2684 dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.64%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

