Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Endava by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Stock Down 7.9 %

NYSE:DAVA opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $81.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Endava from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endava has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.01.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

