Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,633,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $985,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,883 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $78,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,490,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $843,213,000 after acquiring an additional 959,011 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4,594.4% in the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 497,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 487,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 692,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 443,298 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RRC opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.80.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

