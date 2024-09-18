Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 49,394 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 355,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA COPX opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

