Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires New Stake in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 75,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.20% of Hallador Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HNRG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,822.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 209,550 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $735,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter worth $594,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 55,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter worth $427,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $238.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.59. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $15.79.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $90.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

HNRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. B. Riley raised Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

In other news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,579.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Zarrell Thomas Gray bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,302 shares in the company, valued at $917,579.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $370,840. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

