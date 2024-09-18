Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires New Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPNG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coupang by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,714,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 62,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 39,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPNG. CLSA raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 171.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,937,500 shares in the company, valued at $44,078,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,937,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,078,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 601,300 shares of company stock worth $13,604,354 and sold 410,432 shares worth $9,429,597. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

