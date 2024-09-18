Payfare (TSE:PAY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.43 and last traded at C$8.37. Approximately 108,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 159,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Payfare from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Payfare Price Performance
Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$55.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.97 million. Payfare had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 9.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Payfare Inc. will post 0.6954023 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Payfare
Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.
