Payfare (TSE:PAY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.43 and last traded at C$8.37. Approximately 108,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 159,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.32.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Payfare from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.80. The stock has a market cap of C$401.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 2.12.

Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$55.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.97 million. Payfare had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 9.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Payfare Inc. will post 0.6954023 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.

