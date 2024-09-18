Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.27, for a total value of $332,026.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,932,058 shares in the company, valued at $499,241,515.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $169.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $279.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.28.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

